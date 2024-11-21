Morena Shocker: Drunk Son Kills Elderly Mother, Smashes Her to Death With Heavy Stone in Madhya Pradesh

In a horrifying incident in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, a drunk man brutally killed his elderly mother, Ramkali Jatav, while she was sleeping at home. The tragic event occurred in the Dimni police station area when the accused, angered by her intervention in a fight with his wife, bludgeoned her to death with a heavy stone.

Neighbors witnessed the shocking act and alerted the police, but the accused fled the scene before authorities arrived. Preliminary investigations revealed that the son, in a fit of rage and under the influence of alcohol, attacked his mother, leading to her death on the spot. Dimni Police Station in-charge, Dipendra Singh, confirmed that the suspect is absconding. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered as the police intensify their search for the accused.

