(MORNING RELEASE) Ayushman Bharat Yojana a boon for cancer patients in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Feb 4 Ayushman Bharat Yojana has brought a transformational change in the lives of millions of people, especially for the patients suffering from deadly diseases like cancer, at cheap and affordable rates as the World Cancer Day is set to be celebrated on Tuesday (February 4).

Due to the expensive treatment of cancer, many poor and middle-class families are unable to afford it, but under the Ayushman Yojana scheme, they are getting free treatment which brings new hope into their lives.

Cancer treatment is a long process in which lakhs of rupees are spent on chemotherapy, surgery, and other treatments.

Additionally, many patients require prolonged hospitalisation after surgery, further increasing the cost of treatment.

These problems have been solved by Ayushman Arogya Yojana.

Under this scheme, no fee is charged for the treatment of cancer patients, which has reduced the financial pressure on the patients and their families.

Talking about this scheme, oncologist Jeevan Ram Vishnoi told IANS that Mukhyamantri Arogya Ayushman Yojana is a joint scheme of both the Central government and the Rajasthan government.

"Patients are getting a lot of benefit from this. Under this scheme, no fee is charged from the patients, whereas if they get treatment in private or corporate hospitals, it costs lakhs of rupees which can be difficult for any patient to afford," he said.

Under Ayushman Yojana, we provide all types of surgeries such as robotic surgeries and expensive treatments free of cost.

The cost of expensive implants and operation kits, especially those used in serious diseases like ovarian cancer, is also insured under this scheme.

He said that through this scheme, patients can get completely free treatment compared to the expensive treatment they get in Metro cities, which is proving to be a lifesaver for those poor patients.

He further said that under this scheme, not even Rs 1 is charged from the patients, whereas in private hospitals the same treatment can cost lakhs of rupees. If cancer treatment is done in private hospitals, it can cost Rs 10 to 15 lakh, which not everyone can afford.

But under this scheme, patients are getting all these services for free.

While talking on the theme of World Cancer Day, Jeevan Ram said that this time's cancer theme shows that every patient is different.

"His problems, his background, everything is different. Cancer treatment not only affects the patient's body but also affects his entire family. Therefore, instead of just curing the disease, treatment should be done keeping in mind the circumstances of the patient and his family. It is very important to maintain empathy and understanding with the patient. We are working in this direction and moving forward in this manner."

A cancer patient said: "I suffered breast cancer eight to ten months ago. I took treatment here and the operation was successful. There was no problem in treatment under Ayushman Yojana and there was no problem of money."

"The doctors and staff here provided very good support and today I am feeling fine. I was confident that the treatment here would be good and this scheme provides treatment for free. I have benefitted a lot from this government scheme."

Naresh Mano, a family member of the patient, said: "Our family member was suffering from cancer and her operation was done under the Ayushman scheme."

"The treatment was free and it helped us a lot. We are poor people, we did not have enough money to get treatment. If this plan had not been in place, our house would have been sold and treatment would not have been possible. We are grateful to the Narendra Modi government for the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

