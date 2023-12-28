Mortal Remains of DMDK Founder Vijayakanth Transported to Chennai Party Headquarters

Vijayakanth, the iconic Tamil actor and founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), passed away at the age of 71 in a Chennai hospital. His demise was confirmed by the MIOT hospital, where he was admitted, citing pneumonia as the cause. Vijayakanth, widely recognized as 'Captain,' had been contending with pneumonia and was on ventilator support during his tenure at MIOT hospital. Previous statements from the DMDK had indicated his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, which further aggravated his health condition.

The industry has been deeply affected by his passing. The mortal remains of actor and DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth have been transported to the party headquarters in Chennai's Koyambedu area. In videos, a large crowd can be seen gathering to pay tribute to the legendary actor.

#WATCH | Mortal remains of actor and DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth brought to the party headquarters in Chennai's Koyambedu area pic.twitter.com/H58xOR1Umc — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

Vijayakanth made a distinctive mark in Tamil cinema through his noteworthy contributions. His exclusive focus on Tamil films earned him acclaim for portraying patriotic and benevolent characters, frequently taking on roles as a police officer in more than 20 films. His cinematic journey commenced with "Inikkum Ilamai" (1979), and despite initial challenges, his dedication garnered recognition, with films like "Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam" (1980), which was screened at the prestigious Indian Panorama of the International Film Festival of India.