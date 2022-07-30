Mortal remains of Flight Lt Adivitya Bal reach home in J&K Ld

Jammu, July 30 The mortal remains of flight Lt Adivitya Bal reached his home in R.S.Pura town of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday.

Defence spokesman, Lt Colonel, Devender Anand said: "The mortal remains of Flight Lt Advitiya Bal arrived in a service aircraft at AF station Jammu today."

"A solemn wreath laying ceremony was organised at Air Force Station, Jammu. Air commodore G.S.A Bhullar, AOC Jammu, Divisional Commissioner Jammu region and other senior military and civil dignitaries paid tributes to the braveheart.

"The mortal remains were then taken by road to his native place at R.S. Pura for the last rites with full military honours."

Flight Lt Adivitya Bal and wing commander M. Rana were killed in MIG-21 trainer aircraft crash in Rajasthan on July 28.

Wing commander, M. Rana belonged to Himachal Pradesh while Flight Lt Adivitya Bal belonged to J&K.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor