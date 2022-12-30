Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi being taken for last rites

Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100. The Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.

Heeraben, also called Heeraba, use to live at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister use to regularly visit Raysan to spend time with her during most of his Gujarat visits.