Mortal remains of Kuwait fire victim reach Ranchi

Ranchi, June 15 The mortal remains of a youth from Jharkhand’s Ranchi, who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy, reached here on Saturday morning.

A large number of people had gathered outside the airport.

As soon as the body of 25-year-old Ali Hussain was brought outside, people present there turned emotional as the deceased’s family members started wailing.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Sinha, who was present at the airport, handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Ali Hussain's father Mubarak Hussain as government assistance to his family. Labour department officials were also present on the spot.

The Central government has also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of all the victims of the fire tragedy.

Ali, a resident of Nizam Nagar, Hindpiri in Ranchi, had gone to Kuwait about 25 days ago. He was very happy after getting the job as a salesman there, said his family.

He used to talk to his family on the phone every day. When Ali did not call on Wednesday, the family got worried. An attempt was made to call him, but the phone was not connected. Ali Hussain's death was reported by a relative living in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

His last rites will be performed at the cemetery in Doranda. His brother Adil Hussain had gone to Mecca for a religious pilgrimage and will be returning on Saturday.

The bodies of 45 Indian workers, who died in the Kuwait fire incident, reached India on Friday in a special Air Force plane.

An official of Jharkhand’s State Migrant Control Room said that the information about the death of Ranchi resident Ali Hussain was received from the Ministry of External Affairs. Since then, the Migrant Control Room has been in touch with his family.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said, “The news of the death of Ali Hussain who had gone to Kuwait is sad. The government is with his family in this hour of grief. We pray to God that they get the strength to bear the grief.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor