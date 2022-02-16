MoRTH makes changes in rules for safety of children on two-wheelers

This news is important for you if you are traveling with your children on a bike. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has changed the rules for the safety of children. Actually, the Modi government at the Center has made the rules for making children sit on bikes more secure than before. Failure to follow this rule will attract heavy fines.

Violation of this rule can result in severe penalties. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification in this regard on 15th February, 2022. This rule will come into force from 15th February, 2023 next year. At present the penalty amount is not fixed in this rule. The notification also said that the amount of fine would be fixed by the state governments.



According to the new proposal, the speed limit for two-wheelers like bikes, scooters should not exceed 40 kmph while carrying children up to 4 years on a motorcycle.

- Children between the ages of 9 months to 4 years must wear a crash helmet on the back of a two-wheeler.

- The motorcyclist shall ensure that children below 4 years of age use a safety harness to carry them on the bike or scooter.

- Safety harness is a jacket worn by children. Its size can be adjusted. She keeps the kids tied to the bike. The laces attached to the safety jacket attach the children to the rider's shoulder. The ministry has invited suggestions and objections to the proposal. The car comes with a number of features including child lock for the safety of children. Through these features, child safety issues are addressed.