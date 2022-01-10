MoS Ajay Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Monday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation.

"I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home," he said in a tweet.

The Minister asked those who came in his contact to isolate and get tested.

"Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate and get tested!" Bhatt said.

Several minister and political leaders have tested positive for the virus in past few days.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. He is also under home quarantine.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai also tested positive for the virus today. In the recent past, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, MoS Nityanand Rai, MoS Health Bharati Pawar, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have tested positive for COVID-19.

India has been reporting a surge in cases with over 1.79 lakh cases registered on Monday and a daily positivity rate of 13.29 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

