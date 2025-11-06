MoS Bandi Sanjay hits out at T'gana CM for wearing skull cap for votes

Hyderabad, Nov 6 Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said on Thursday that he would cut off his head rather than wearing a skull cap for votes.

He hit out at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Congress candidate in Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election Naveen Yadav for wearing skull caps during the campaign.

"If a day comes when I must wear a skull cap for votes, I'd rather cut off my head. I'm an unapologetic Hindu -- I won't insult other faiths by faking a namaz. Even Muslim leaders like Azharuddin and AIMIM didn't wear it. But CM Revanth Reddy and the Congress candidate did -- just for votes," Bandi Sanjay posted on X after participating in a roadshow at Borabanda in Jubilee Hills constituency.

"Does CM have the courage to ask Azharuddin to chant Vakratunda Mahakaya? Or take Owaisi to Bhagyalakshmi temple and make him sing a song for Ammavaru to win Hindu votes?," the BJP leader asked.

Earlier, speaking at the roadshow he said he was ready for a debate on who developed Hyderabad.

The MoS also took a swipe at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for not sending former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR's) family to jail in any of the cases.

He also remarked that Telangana is the only state which was is being looted by ruling and opposition parties together.

Bandi Sanjay also said that his goal is to hoist the saffron flag on the Charminar.

"Andhra Pradesh is developing rapidly because of double-engine sarkar. Telangana will also develop if it gets double-engine sarkar," he added.

Earlier, the election authorities gave permission for Bandi Sanjay's campaign programme amid high drama.

After denying the permission, they allowed the programme when Bandi Sanjay reached the area to go ahead with the campaign.

The MoS said that they did not need anybody's permission and added that the BJP has the history of holding a public meeting in the old city.

Meanwhile, the BJP has urged the Chief Electoral Officer to take action against Punjagutta ACP and Jubilee Hills Returning Officer for revoking the permission granted earlier for the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor