MoS Bandi Sanjay promises Rs 10 lakh for villages electing BJP-backed candidates

Hyderabad, Nov 25 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday announced that villages in Karimnagar will get Rs 10 lakh instantly for development if they elect a BJP-backed candidate unanimously.

He made the offer soon after the Telangana State Election Commission announced that Gram Panchayat elections in the state would be held in three phases in December.

“If your village elects a BJP-supported Sarpanch unanimously in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, I will directly fund ₹10 lakh for that village’s development - no delays, no excuses,” said Bandi Sanjay, who represents Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

“As your Member of Parliament, I have MPLADS funds available. You already know how we’ve brought in crores through CSR and invested them in improving education and healthcare. As a Union Minister, I’ll secure even more central funds to strengthen Panchayat development,” the MoS posted on ‘X’.

He recalled that the previous BRS government had promised ₹5 lakh to unanimous Panchayats. He said, trusting the BRS promise, nearly 70 villages in the Karimnagar Parliament area elected BRS candidates unanimously. Even after five years, not a single rupee was released by the KCR government, he said.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that earlier, the Congress government also made similar promises and cheated people in the name of unanimous elections. “Those who trusted Congress and BRS ended up suffering financially. Both parties are now preparing to repeat the same deception. I urge the people of Karimnagar not to fall for their words,” he said.

Claiming that only the BJP brings real funds, the BJP leader said that if Congress or BRS-backed candidates win by mistake, new funds will not come, and even central funds may get diverted.

As per the notification issued by the Telangana State Election Commission on Tuesday, elections will be held on December 11, 14 and 17 for 12,728 posts of sarpanchs and 1,12,242 wards.

State Election Commissioner I. Rani Kumudini said polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the counting of votes would be taken the same day from 2 p.m.

A total of 1.66 crore votes in rural areas are eligible to cast their votes in these elections.

