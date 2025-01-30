MoS Defence presents awards to best Marching contingents, tableaux

New Delhi, Jan 30 The results for the best Marching Contingents and Tableaux of the Republic Day Parade 2025 have been announced. Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth presented these awards to the best Marching Contingents and Tableaux at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in the capital on Thursday.

He also conferred special prizes to CPWD Tableau and artists of cultural performance.

Uttar Pradesh tableaux showcasing the Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas won the first prize in the states' category while in a separate online poll, Gujarat walked away with the first prize under ‘popular choice category’.

Below is the list of winners of Marching contingents and Tableaux:

Best Marching Contingent among Services - Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Contingent

Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary forces - Delhi Police Marching Contingent

Top three tableaux (States/UTs)

1st - Uttar Pradesh (Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas)

2nd - Tripura (Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja)

3rd - Andhra Pradesh (Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys)

Best Tableau from Central Ministries/Departments -- Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh)

Special Prize:

Central Public Works Department (75 years of Constitution of India)

'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam' Dance Group

Apart from this, an online poll was also conducted on the MyGov portal from January 26 to 28, 2025 for the citizens to vote for their favourite tableau and Marching Contingents as 'Popular Choice Category'.

Gujarat emerged as the top choice of critics while Uttar Pradesh came close second.

Top three tableau (States/UTs) :

1st - Gujarat (Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas)

2nd – Uttar Pradesh (Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas)

3rd - Uttarakhand (Uttarakhand: Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports)

Best tableau from Central Ministries/Departments - Ministry of Women & Child Development

Best Marching Contingent among Services - Signals Contingent

Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary Forces - CRPF Marching Contingent

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor