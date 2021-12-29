MoS Education releases ARIIA Ranking 2021

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday virtually released the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021.On the occasion, Dr Sarkar said that ARIIA ranking will certainly inspire Indian institutions to reorient their mindset and build ecosystems to encourage high-quality research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in their campuses.

Emphasizing promoting innovation to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy by the year 2025, Sarkar said that more than quantity, the institute should focus on the quality of innovations and research. "This will help us achieve the Atmanirbhar Bharat in the true sense," he said.

"We need to give a huge push to Innovation and Entrepreneurship within our educational institutions and ARIIA is one major initiative in that direction," he added.

The minister said India is one of the largest higher education systems in the world. "There are ample opportunities for higher education institutions to play the role of enabler to drive the Indian innovation and start-up ecosystem."

"A concerted effort by our higher educational institutions is required towards inculcating the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among our students and to prepare faculty as innovators, thinkers, creative problem solvers, entrepreneurs, and job creators," Sarkar said.

He appreciated the efforts done by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and MoE's Innovation Cell in planning and implementing ARIIA and its two editions successfully.

He also launched the 4th edition of ARIIA and urged all the higher educational institutions to participate.

AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe said that indigenous version of innovation and entrepreneurship ranking initiative designed through ARIIA by accounting both national and international contexts, will not only help our Higher Educational Institutions to demonstrate their efforts but also orient them in setting goals at the institute level to make India move further up in world rankings.

Additional Secretary, Technical Education, Rakesh Ranjan said that ARIIA has set a tone and direction for our institutions.

It will help in making them globally competitive and front-runner in innovation and entrepreneurship, he said.

ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of Education to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions in India on indicators related to Innovation, Start-up, and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculties.

( With inputs from ANI )

