MoS Harsh Malhotra slams Kejriwal’s last-minute Metro fare subsidy proposal, calls him 'frustrated'

New Delhi, Jan 17 Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, strongly criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent proposal to grant a 50 per cent Metro fare subsidy to school and college students, calling it a desperate attempt ahead of the Delhi elections.

Kejriwal had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to support the initiative to ease transportation costs for students.

In his response, Malhotra accused Kejriwal of being "completely frustrated" as the election draws closer. He questioned the timing of the proposal, accusing the former Delhi CM of making promises only in the run-up to elections. Malhotra emphasised that Kejriwal failed to focus on the youth of Delhi during his tenure, and is only offering last-minute giveaways.

"Arvind Kejriwal has become completely frustrated now, as he sees the Delhi election slipping away from his hands," Malhotra said. "Right now, the free giveaways and promises he is making seem to be falling short," the BJP leader added.

In a letter to PM Modi, Kejriwal said that both the Centre and the Delhi governments should share the financial burden of the Metro services as a result.

In the letter, which was posted on social media, Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, "I am writing this letter to draw your attention to an important matter concerning the school and college students of Delhi. Students of Delhi largely depend on the Metro to reach their school or college. To reduce the financial burden on students, I propose to provide 50 per cent concessions to students in Delhi Metro."

Malhotra further criticised the AAP government’s lack of meaningful action over the last decade.

"I would like to ask him why he made this announcement just 15 days before the elections. Why didn’t he think of the youth of Delhi five or ten years ago?" Malhotra continued, adding that Kejriwal had neglected the city’s youth for years.

The BJP leader highlighted the Delhi government’s failure to implement long-term initiatives for youth development, job creation, and education. "Let him tell the youth of Delhi what he has done for them in the past 10 years. Has he built new colleges, opened new skill development centres, or created jobs for the youth?" Malhotra questioned.

Malhotra also emphasised that the people of Delhi no longer want a government caught in infighting. Instead, they need a government that can work effectively with the central leadership.

"The people of Delhi want a government that will work alongside the central government, step by step, for the city's development," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor