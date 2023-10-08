MoS Home holds meeting with Sikkim CM

New Delhi, Oct 8 MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra on Saturday held a meeting with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to take stock of the situation arising out of the flood crisis which has affected the state.

He said that agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on the recovery and restoration efforts in the aftermath of the recent flood crisis. The discussion was focused around the coordination of resources, relief assistance, and support to expedite the rescue and recovery work.

Both the leaders reiterated their resolve to work tirelessly to restore normalcy and extend support to those affected by the recent floods.

Mishra also visited disaster-affected areas in Naga in Mangan district. He underscored the urgent need to prioritise the rescue and relief efforts for individuals stranded in isolated areas.

Meanwhile, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) continued to conduct search and rescue operations at Chungtham town near Teesta hydro power project in Mangan district today.

So far, one body has been recovered from a tunnel.

Mishra said that a log bridge has been made across the Teesta River for the movement of the people.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), one team each at Rangpo in Pakyong district and at Singtam in Gangtok disctrict, are also conducting search and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, two more teams of NDRF have reached Chungtham and are carrying out search and rescue operations.

