MoS Jitendra Singh launches theme of National Science Day 2022

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology (S&T) Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday launched the theme of National Science Day (NSD) 2022- 'Integrated Approach in S&T for Sustainable Future' and said the era of working in Silos is over and all should join hands for integrated theme-based projects.

As per a press release issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Union Minister said that the NSD theme has been chosen for the purpose of raising public appreciation of the scientific issues involved and added that celebrations of important scientific days should not remain a one-day event and there is a need to build upon this on a regular basis.

"Integration of Science is based on four pillars and these are- Coming together of all science ministries and departments to work on the theme-based approach of problem-solving, extended science integration aligned with technical, engineering and medical institutes, extra science integration that is aligned with Line ministries/departments of Central government and extended science-driven approach involving industries and start-ups leading to a sustainable future," he stated.

The Minister said he is planning a National Science Conclave in coming days involving Science Ministries and Departments from the Centre and all States and UTs to deliberate upon pressing problems facing India and effective Solutions for the same.

Referring to the success of the Integrated Approach, Singh informed that 168 proposals/requirements were received from 33 Line Ministries/Departments for scientific applications and technological support and solutions by all the six Science and Technology departments including Space and Atomic energy.

NSD is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect. Many institutions organize open houses for their laboratories and appraise students about career opportunities available in a particular research laboratory/institution.

AS per the ministry, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) acts as a nodal agency to support, catalyze and coordinate the celebration of the National Science Day throughout the country in scientific institutions, research laboratories and autonomous scientific institutions associated with the Department of Science and Technology.

National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), DST has supported various programmes countrywide by giving grants to its State Science and Technology councils and departments for the organization of lectures, quizzes, open houses, etc.

The DST instituted the national awards for science popularization in 1987 to stimulate, encourage and recognize outstanding efforts in the area of science and technology communication and popularization as well as inculcate scientific temper among masses.

These awards are presented every year on National Science Day along with the SERB Women Excellence Award by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) supporting basic research in frontier areas of science and engineering.

It provides grants to women scientists below 40 years of age who have received recognition from any one or more of the National Academies such as the Young Scientist Medal, Young Associateship and so on.

AWSAR award, an initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India to recognize the dissemination of Indian research in Science, Technology and Innovation being pursued by PhD Scholars and Post-Doctoral Fellows in popular science writing format, is also presented on the day.

( With inputs from ANI )

