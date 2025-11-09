MoS Margherita attends inauguration ceremony of Bolivia's President, conveys greetings of PM Modi, Prez Murmu

La Paz, Nov 9 Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Sunday represented India at the inauguration ceremony of Rodrigo Paz Pereira as Bolivia's President and expressed New Delhi's commitment to strengthening the bilateral partnership.

Margherita stated that he conveyed President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to President Pereira.

"Represented India at the Inauguration Ceremony of H.E. Mr. Rodrigo Paz Pereira as President of Bolivia. Met President Paz Pereira and conveyed greetings from Hon’ble Rashtrapati Ji and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. India remains committed to strengthening its partnership with Bolivia and working together on shared interests," he posted on X.

Earlier in October, PM Modi congratulated Pereira for his victory in the Presidential elections in Bolivia. Pereira, 58, won the presidential runoff election in Bolivia on October 19, according to the quick count of the Preliminary Results System of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

"Warm congratulations, Mr. Rodrigo Paz Pereira, on your election as the President of Bolivia. Close and friendly ties between India and Bolivia have long underpinned our mutually beneficial cooperation. I look forward to deepening our partnership for shared progress and prosperity in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.

MoS Margherita, who is on a visit to Bolivia, on Sunday, inaugurated India House in La Paz, the official residence of the Indian Ambassador and called it a "new chapter" in bilateral ties.

In a post on X, he stated: "Glad to inaugurate India House in La Paz, the official residence of the Indian Ambassador. It was a pleasure meeting friends of India and local dignitaries at the newly inaugurated residence. This marks a new chapter in India–Bolivia relations, further strengthening our friendship and bilateral ties."

Margherita also interacted with the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Alumni in Bolivia. Sharing pictures from his interaction on X, he wrote, "Happy to interact with the ITEC Alumni in Bolivia. Participants shared their valuable experiences from training programmes in India. Pleased to see the positive impact of India’s development partnership on Bolivian professionals."

Earlier on Saturday, the Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and Bolivian cultural groups devoted to Indian music, dance, and yoga and appreciated their efforts in promoting India's values and traditions in Bolivia.

"Met members of the Indian community and Bolivian cultural groups devoted to Indian music, dance, and yoga. Conveyed my best wishes for their progress and wellbeing, and appreciated their efforts in promoting India’s values and traditions in Bolivia. Their goodwill and dedication, along with the vibrant initiatives of Indian Embassy in Bolivia, strengthen our friendship and people to people ties," he posted on X.

He met representatives of Bolivian business associations and entrepreneurs at the Embassy and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the minerals, textiles, tourism, and pharmaceuticals sectors. Margherita stated that he encouraged Bolivian business leaders to visit India and explore opportunities in its dynamic and growing market.

He inaugurated the new Chancery building of the Embassy of India in La Paz and called it an "important milestone in advancing India’s diplomatic engagement with Bolivia".

Margherita also launched the celebration of 150 years of the National Song Vande Mataram at the Indian Embassy in Bolivia. Sharing pictures from the event on X, he wrote: "Privileged to launch the celebration of 150 years of the National Song Vande Mataram at Indian Embassy in Bolivia, La Paz, in the presence of over 150 friends of India and members of the Indian diaspora. Delighted to witness vibrant Indian cultural performances by talented Bolivian youth."

He planted a sapling at Mallasa Park in La Paz under Prime Minister Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. He offered floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Mallasa Park.

Margherita also met La Paz Mayor Ivan Arias, with discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in various sectors like Yoga, culture, healthcare, urban planning, and the promotion of Gandhian philosophy.

"The visiting Minister Pabitra Margherita was received and honoured by Hon’ble Mayor of La Paz, Mr. Ivan Arias, at the historic Palacio Consistorial. Both dignitaries held a warm and cordial discussion focused on strengthening cooperation in diverse areas such as Yoga, culture, healthcare, urban planning, and the promotion of Gandhian philosophy," the Indian Embassy in Bolivia posted on X.

