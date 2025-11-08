MoS Margherita welcomed by La Paz Mayor in Bolivia, discusses strengthening cooperation

La Paz, Nov 8 Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita was warmly received and honoured by the Mayor of La Paz, Ivan Arias, at the historic Palacio Consistorial in Bolivia.

Both sides held a warm and cordial discussion aimed at strengthening cooperation between India and Bolivia across diverse areas such as yoga, culture, healthcare, urban planning, and the promotion of Gandhian philosophy.

“Happy to receive this honour on behalf of the people of India. Grateful to Mayor of La Paz, Mr. Iván Arias, and the people of Bolivia for this warm welcome and great honour,” Margherita posted on X on Saturday.

After successfully concluding his visit to Ecuador, the MoS arrived in Bolivia’s capital La Paz on Friday to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of the new President of Bolivia. During the visit, he will also inaugurate the newly-opened Embassy of India in La Paz and interact with business leaders, the Indian community, Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) alumni, and cultural groups.

Taking to X, Margherita said, “Arrived in La Paz, the world’s highest capital, to represent India at the Inauguration Ceremony of the new President of Bolivia. During the visit, I look forward to inaugurating the newly opened Embassy of India in La Paz, and engaging with business leaders, the Indian community, ITEC alumni, and cultural groups.”

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rodrigo Paz Pereira on his victory in the Presidential elections in Bolivia, asserting that he looks forward to deepening the partnership between the two countries in the years to come.

"Warm congratulations, Mr. Rodrigo Paz Pereira, on your election as the President of Bolivia. Close and friendly ties between India and Bolivia have long underpinned our mutually beneficial cooperation. I look forward to deepening our partnership for shared progress and prosperity in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Pereira, 58, won the presidential runoff election in Bolivia on October 19, according to the quick count of the Preliminary Results System of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

Paz will assume office on November 8 for a five-year term from 2025 to 2030.

India and Bolivia enjoy friendly and cordial relations. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the bilateral exchanges, trade and investment are promising with potential for increasing mutually beneficial cooperation. Both sides are working to improve the level of engagement and forge a partnership in sectors like minerals, infrastructure development, health and pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, capacity building and development cooperation.

