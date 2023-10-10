MoS Muraleedharan invites 75 Ambassadors to Global Ayurveda Festival

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 In an effort to make the fifth edition of Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023), a success, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has invited ambassadors of 75 countries for their participation in the prestigious event.

The focal theme of the GAF 2023, is "Emerging Challenges in Healthcare & A Resurgent Ayurveda."

The event scheduled to take place in the city from December 1 to 5 with 23 international partners, will witness convergence of many top scientists and 7,500 delegates from 75 countries.

Around 1,000 papers will be presented by experts. Muraleedharan, who is the Chairman of the Organising Committee of GAF, said the participation of the ambassadors, or their representatives, will immensely contribute to the efforts to firmly position Ayurveda on the global arena, as an affordable, sustainable and inclusive solution for the grim health challenges of modern era.

"This edition of GAF is going to be the largest ever meet on Ayurveda. It will set a strong platform for global networking of Ayurveda practitioners and stakeholders from around the world. This conclave is happening when there is a growing awareness of the huge role of Ayurveda in building a healthy world through its holistic philosophy of health and wellbeing for all," said Muraleedharan.

