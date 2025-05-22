MoS Suresh Gopi, George Kurien 'inaugurate' two Amrit railway stations in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 While Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Bikaner in Rajasthan on Thursday inaugurated online 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 States and Union Territories, there were two in Kerala too,

At the Chiryankil railway station, located about 30 km from the state capital city, it was Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi who led from the front, while at Badagara in Kozhikode district, it was Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurien who was the chief guest.

Gopi said with a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi leading the country, no one needs to doubt when it comes to the development of infrastructure and in it, there is no political colour that's given.

"It's only development which is in the mind of our PM Modi, and Kerala can expect numerous projects lined up," said MoS Gopi.

On Thursday, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has pointed out that out of over 1,300 railway stations identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the first batch of 103 Amrit Stations was opened on Thursday.

In the second phase, another 100 Amrit Stations will be ready in the coming eight months, and by 2027, redevelopment of about 500 such stations will be completed.

Kerala can look forward to a few railway stations undergoing a similar facelift in the coming phases.

The total railway network in the state is 1054 kms in length and is controlled by three out of six divisions of the Southern Railway.

The Tirur railway station, opened in 1861, is the oldest railway station in the state, while Kollam district has the highest number of operational railway stations, numbering 25.

The Shornur railway station is the largest in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor