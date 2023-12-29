Most cases in Kerala and Gujarat as JN1 Sub-Variant spreads in India

A renewed rise in COVID-19 cases has created tension, as of the latest update from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a total of 162 cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been identified in the country. Kerala has reported the highest number of cases with 83, followed by Gujarat with 34.

Earlier several states have observed a rise in COVID-19 cases. So far, nine states and Union territories have detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant. These states include Kerala 83 cases, Gujarat 34, Goa 18, Karnataka 8, Maharashtra 7, Rajasthan 5, Tamil Nadu 4, Telangana 2, and Delhi 1, as per the INSACOG's data.

The data further reveals that in December, 145 COVID-19 cases in the country were associated with the JN.1 sub-variant, while 17 cases were detected in November. The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized JN.1 as a "variant of interest" due to its rapid spread. However, the global health body has assessed it as posing a "low" global public health risk.