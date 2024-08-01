Mother and Child Tragically Drown in Waterlogged Drain in East Delhi

In a heartbreaking incident in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi, a 22-year-old woman and her child have drowned in a waterlogged drain. The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Authorities from Police Station Ghazipur are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Legal actions are being pursued as part of the ongoing investigation.

Heavy rainfall caused chaos in the national capital on Wednesday evening, flooding large parts of the city. Major roads were clogged with relentless traffic, and people were stranded as streets turned into rivers. The torrential rain led the weather office to include Delhi in its "areas of concern" in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin.

The department advised residents to stay indoors, secure their windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Delhi for the next 24 hours due to heavy rains. In response, the Delhi government has ordered all schools to close on Thursday given the current weather conditions.