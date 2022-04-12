Mother arrested for beating toddler mercilessly in J&K's Samba

Jammu, April 12 A woman was arrested on Tuesday for beating her toddler mercilessly in J&K's Samba district.

Police sources said that a video went viral on social media in which a mother was seen beating her child mercilessly.

Police investigation identified the woman as Preeti Sharma, resident of Upper Kamila Purmandal in Samba district.

"An FIR has been lodged against the mother under the relevant sections of law. She has been detained for questioning", the sources said.

