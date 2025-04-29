Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices by Up to Rs 2 per Litre from April 30

Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre starting Wednesday, April 30, due to a sharp rise in procurement costs. The announcement was made on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI. The company said procurement costs have gone up by Rs 4 to Rs 5 per litre in recent months. The surge in procurement prices is largely attributed to the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions.

Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre, effective from April 30, 2025 pic.twitter.com/TiV4VljTAB — IANS (@ians_india) April 29, 2025

Mother Dairy is a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board. It sources milk from around 10 lakh farmers across 12 states and supplies it through 4 lakh retail outlets nationwide. A company official said the revision is a partial adjustment to the rising costs and aims to balance the interests of both farmers and consumers. The company reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a steady supply of quality milk while supporting farmer incomes.

Following the price revision, the cost of loose toned milk in Delhi-NCR will increase to Rs 56 per litre, up from Rs 54. Full cream milk in pouches will now cost Rs 69 per litre, compared to the previous Rs 68. The price of toned milk in pouches has risen to Rs 57 from Rs 56, while double toned milk will cost Rs 51, up from Rs 49. Cow milk will now be priced at Rs 59 per litre, up from Rs 57.

(With inputs from PTI)