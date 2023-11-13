Mother-daughter shot at in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 13 A woman and her daughter were shot at in outer north Delhi by an unidentified person, an officer said on Monday, adding that both were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stable.

The two were identified as Rakesh Devi (45) and Pinki (22), both residents of Khera Kalan, Delhi.

Sharing the details, the officer said that on Sunday at 4:10 p.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Alipur police station mentioning that two women have been shot at Khera Kalan near Shyam Kanta, Budhpur Alipur who are still breathing.

“A police team rushed to the spot and PCR Van also reached the spot. Two injured women were found lying at the spot where blood and cartridges were found around the spot,” said a senior police officer.

“Both the injured were rushed to the Hospital (BJRM) in the PCR Van and were given treatment. Gunshot Injuries are mostly at Arms and legs. Both the patients are under treatment at Shalimar Max hospital and out of danger for now,” said the officer.

“A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/ 27 Arms Act has been registered in Alipur police station. Further investigation is in progress,” the officer added.

