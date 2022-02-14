Mother dies while dancing to DJ at son's wedding

A heartbreaking incident has taken place in Alwar, Rajasthan. A woman died while dancing on DJ at her son's wedding. The son was also dancing with his mother. While dancing with his son, the woman collapsed. The mother gave up her life in the arms of her son. The whole incident was captured on camera by a local youth. The incident took place on February 3 and a video of it has also surfaced. According to the information received, Satish and Nilam's son Neeraj was getting married in Chikani, Alwar. The bridegroom was to go from Kishangarh to Bambora. Wedding was supposed to held on 4th February. Nilam, a 55-year-old mother, was in good health on February 3 in a pre-wedding ceremony. This was followed by a dance on the DJ at night. Meanwhile, relatives urged Nilam to dance too. She suddenly collapsed while dancing. The boy immediately took care of the mother and took her to the hospital. Here the doctors declared Nilam dead.

According to family members, Nilam had started dancing seconds before. Son Neeraj was also dancing with his mother. Meanwhile, mother collapsed while dancing. Her heart is said to have failed. She died in just 20 seconds. The family is mourning over the incident. The child first cremated the mother. With tears in his eyes, he arrived for the wedding in the next four days. Locals say such an incident has never happened before in the district. The villagers said the woman already had a heart condition. She was also put on medication.

In the last few months, there have been several cases of heart attacks at weddings.