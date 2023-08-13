Mother fights molester to save 11-year-old daughter

Bhopal, Aug 13 A woman has fought against a man who was trying to drag her 11-year-old daughter allegedly with an intent to rape the minor girl.

The incident happened here on Friday evening, the police said on Sunday. A man, in an inebriated condition, approached the girl when she was playing outside her home, and began dragging her.

Hearing her daughter screaming, the woman rushed outside to rescue her.

Even when the accused did not stop dragging the girl, the woman also raised an alarm to alert the neighbours.

Soon, others gathered there and noticing a number of people, the accused fled.

The women along with neighbours approached the Kolar police station in Bhopal and lodged an FIR against the accused.

In her complaint, the victim's mother told the police that the minor was playing outside her house on Friday around 8 p.m. when the accused suddenly grabbed her hand and started dragging her towards his home.

Terrified, the girl started screaming.

The accused has been identified as Devilal Ahirwar (35), a resident of Vidisha district who works as a mason in Bhopal and resides in the neighbourhood.

Jai Singh, in-charge of Kolar police station, said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered.

The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act.

Police said a search operation has been launched to nab the accused.

