Mother flings 2 toddlers in reservoir, kills self in K'taka

Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 19 A woman killed her two children by throwing them into a reservoir before ending her life in the district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Tanuja Parasappa Godi, her children four-year-old Sudeep and three-year-old Radhika.

According to police, the bodies were fished out from the water on Friday midnight and sent to the mortuary.

Tanuja had taken her kids to the backwaters of Navilu Thirtha Reservoir located in the outskirts of Belagavi in the limits of Savadatti police station.

Investigation in the matter is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor