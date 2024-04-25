Mother marries off 15-year-old daughter, TN Police on the lookout

Chennai, April 25 The Salem police in Tamil Nadu are on the lookout for a 45-year-old woman in a child marriage case involving her 15-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the Class 10 girl married Vinod (35), a minibus driver on March 23 at a temple in Mettur.

While Vinod hails from Adaikanur village in Omalur near Coimbatore, the girl is from Puduchampali village near Mettur.

The Salem District Child Welfare officer Lalitha received an anonymous complaint on Wednesday and she along with her officials conducted an inquiry and confirmed that the marriage was held on March 23.

The Child Welfare Officer lodged a complaint with the Omalur All Woman Police station in Salem and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

Vinod was arrested on Wednesday evening and the police are on the lookout for the mother of the victim.

