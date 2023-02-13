Mother, quack held for branding infant in Gujarat

Porbandar, Feb 13 A woman, along with a quack, has been booked for branding her two-month-old baby with hot iron as a cure for cold and cough.

The infant is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Karmanbhai Mori, the woman's husband, has lodged a complaint against his wife, Santokben, and quack Devraj Katara. He stated that a few days ago, his baby was sick and coughing. Instead of taking her to a doctor, his wife took her to a quack and got her branded with a hot iron rod.

He went on to say that instead of recovering, the baby's health deteriorated, so he got her admitted to the Porbandar district hospital and filed a police complaint on Sunday.

Police have invoked Juvenile Justice Act's sections and IPC section for voluntarily causing hurt with instrument or weapon, endangering human life.

