Mother-son among three killed in K'taka road accident

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Oct 2 In a tragic incident, three persons, including a mother and her son, were killed in a road accident in Karnataka's Tumakuru district.

The accident took place near Arasapura Gate in Koratagere taluk on Monday.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Anita, her son 18-year-old Balaji and nephew 20-year-old Pavan.

According to police, Anita was travelling on a scooter and collided with the truck. The vehicle came under the wheels of the truck and all three died on the spot.

The deceased were residents of Verenahalli Tanda. The truck driver escaped from the spot and the police have launched a hunt for him. The bodies were shifted to the Koratagere Town Taluk Hospital.

Koratagere police have registered the case.

