Mother-son die in Delhi road accident

New Delhi, Jan 2 A 52-year-old woman and her son were killed after they were hit by a van in north Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Asha and her son Kanik Mahajan (26), residents of Tomar Colony, Burari.

The official said that they have also detained the accused driver identified as Raju (39), a resident of Haryana.

“Raju operates a van on a contractual basis between the Jahangirpuri metro and Bahalgarh, Haryana. On Monday, he deviated from the usual route near Khatu Shyam Mandir in Alipur due to traffic. Near the petrol pump on Burari Road, he collided with a two-wheeler carrying the woman and her son, resulting in fatal injuries,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

Subsequently, the van collided with two more vehicles before coming to a halt.

“The driver has been detained. He claims to have experienced an epileptic episode, causing loss of consciousness, which is currently under verification. Medico-Legal examination is being done. The driver was not under intoxication,” said the DCP.

Two other people were also injured in the accident.

