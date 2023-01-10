Mother-son duo killed in Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru

A woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son were killed, while her husband and daughter were injured when an under-construction Metro pole fell on their two-wheeler in Karnataka’s Bengaluru today. The incident took place this morning in Nagawara area of ​​Bengaluru. Officials said the couple and their twin children – a daughter and a son – were passing that way on their bike when the iron pole fell on them. Tejaswani and her son Vihaan were seriously injured in the accident. Passers-by rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.Tejaswani’s husband Lohit and daughter are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Police said Lohit was driving the bike and Tejaswini was sitting behind, both of them wearing helmets.The pole made of metal rods was about 40 feet tall.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bhimashankar S Guled said, “A metro pole fell and hit a bike on which four people were traveling. Tejaswini and her son Vihaan were seriously injured and were immediately rushed to Altius Hospital Unfortunately, he died there.” Bangalore East. Work has stopped on the Outer Ring Road for two days. A case has been registered and investigation is on, he said. Mr. Guled also said that experts are at the accident site to analyze the reason behind the fall of the pillar.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured a thorough investigation into the accident. “I have just come to know about it, we will conduct an inquiry into it. We will find out the reason behind the pillar’s collapse and provide compensation,” he told reporters in Dharwad. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for the family.Anjum Parvez, Managing Director, BMRCL said that they will also initiate an internal audit.