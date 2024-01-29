Mother, son suffocate to death in Delhi due to 'angithi' smoke

New Delhi, Jan 29 A 23-year-year-old woman and her two-year-old son died while three other family members are undergoing treatment due to suffocation caused by an 'angithi' in their house in south Delhi, an official said on Monday. ‘

The deceased were identified as Anjali, and her son Sambhu, residents of Asola.

According to police, Maidangarhi police station received information from Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday (January 28) at 4:16 p.m. that one Anjali and master Sambhu were brought dead.

“During enquiry, it was found that the family of Dinesh including his wife Anjali, son Divansh (6), daughter Devanshi (4) and son Sambhu had been living in rented accommodation in Asola for the last two years. Dinesh works as a gardener in a farmhouse in Asola, whereas Anjali is a housewife,” said a senior police official.

On January 27, the family used an angithi in the room which has no ventilation provisions except the door.

“In the morning, all the family members were found gasping for oxygen inside the room. Immediately all five were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where two were declared brought dead and rest three are under treatment,” said the official.

“No foul play is suspected or found into the matter. Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being carried out,” the official added.

