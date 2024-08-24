Mother, teen son die of electrocution in Jalpaiguri

Kolkata, Aug 24 A mother and her minor son died of electrocution on Friday night at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, a district police official informed media persons on Saturday.

The two dead persons have been identified as Anita Kabiraj (35) and her son Subrata Kabiraj (15).

Another person of the same family Ramcharan Kabiraj, who received critical burn injuries, is currently under treatment at Jalpaiguri Medical College & Hospital.

“The deceased and injured persons came in contact with a naked electricity wire while they were doing some work at the poultry farm owned by them in the courtyard of their residence. Preliminary investigation has revealed that they got electrocuted after coming in contact with the electricity wire, which caused their deaths,” a district police official said.

However, as per rules, since this is a case of unnatural death, the police have started an investigation into the matter.

The bodies of the deceased mother and son have been sent for post-mortem and the exact reason for the death will be ascertained only after the report on this count is available, said the district police official.

After the post-mortem is over the bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the family members.

The deceased boy was a higher secondary student studying at a local school.

