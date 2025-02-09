Moti Nagar Demolition Drive: Authorities Raze 100 Shops at Railway’s Request in Bhopal (Watch Video)

The Bhopal district administration, along with municipal corporation, revenue, railway, and police teams, has carried out a demolition drive in the Moti Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh and removed about 100 shops on the request of railway authorities. The operation started at dawn, with a One-kilometer stretch barricaded by police, restricting access to the area.

Ankur Meshram, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), said, "Today in Moti Nagar, there were 110 shops located near the railway line. The Railways had requested their removal due to safety concerns, as these shops were situated in a high-risk area..."

The shops are situated in a 40-year-old market in Moti Nagar. According to the report, the demolition has taken place to build the third leg of Bhopal's Subhash Nagar ROB and lay the fourth railway line as the shops were allegedly built on government-owned land.