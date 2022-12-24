Motihari brick kiln blast deaths: PM Modi, Bihar CM express condolence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a brick kiln blast in Bihar's Motihari and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of the kin of each deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a brick kiln in Motihari. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office said in tweet.

At least seven labourers died and several more were injured after the explosion in the brick kiln chimney in Motihari, ASP Raxaul said on Friday adding that the injured had been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Sad incident of brick-kiln chimney explosion in Ramgarhwa police station area of East Champaran district. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to provide proper treatment to the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery," CM Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

As per the reports, more than ten people have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

( With inputs from ANI )

