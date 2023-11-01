Motihari police take custody of Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab in land grab case

Patna, Nov 1 Motihari police on Wednesday took Osama Sahab, the son of late Bahubali don Mohammad Shahabuddin, into custody in an alleged case of land grab and firing.

The district police earlier obtained a production warrant against him from the district court Motihari on October 27 and took him into custody from central jail in Siwan.

Osama, involved in four criminal cases in Siwan, Motihari, and Rajasthan's Kota, was recently arrested by Kota police for creating ruckus on October 16. Following that, the Siwan police took him into custody in a land grab case lodged by Abhishek Kumar alias Jimmy of Chapia Khurd village.

He alleged that Osama threatened him with dire consequences on phone and asked me to hand over the land in his village.

In Motihari, there was a violent clash between the in-laws of Osama’s sister and relatives on August 1, leaving six persons injured. The victims claimed that Osama’s men were involved in this attack and had opened fire apart from pelting stones.

Shahabuddin’s daughter was married to the son of Sayyad Iftikhar Khan of Motihari. He has a property dispute with his brother Imtiyaz Ahmed. The incident occurred at Rani Kothi in Jaanpul locality under town police station in the district and as was triggered after Ahmed’s son Farhan Ahmed was constructing a boundary wall near his house to build a market.

A large number of people carrying firearms and batons came from the SUVs and cars and attacked him and his family members.

Osama was lodged in Siwan jail in a case of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy lodged by Bahubali don Rais Khan last year during the MLC election. Khan alleged that Osama was involved in firing on his SUV with AK-47s. Besides, a case of extortion, land grab and firing also lodged in Siwan as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor