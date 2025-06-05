Motion for discussion on Op-Sindoor on 2nd day of Monsoon Session of Bengal Assembly on June 10

Kolkata, June 5 A motion for discussion on “Operation Sindoor” will be placed on the floor of the West Bengal Assembly on June 10, which is the second day of the forthcoming monsoon session of the Assembly starting June 9.

However, it is not certain whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will participate in the two-hour discussion considering her two-day visit to Delhi on June 9 and June 10.

Interestingly, the schedule of business for the Monsoon Session of the Assembly that was released after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Tuesday has been mentioned as tentative.

However, the draft of the motion on this count was finalised at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Thursday.

On one hand, it will condemn the killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22.

On the other hand, the motion will commend the coordinated efforts of the different wings of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor, the strike, through which several terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied Kashmir were destroyed last month.

On June 11, there will be discussions on the first report of the assembly standing committee on irrigation, waterways, and water resources investigation & development department.

On June 12, there will be a discussion on the fourth report of the assembly standing committee on public works and public health engineering departments.

The Monsoon Session of the West Bengal Assembly will start in the second half on June 9. However, on Monday, the session will be adjourned for the day after the obituary.

The Monsoon Session, which will continue for two weeks from Monday, is likely to be stormy as the BJP’s legislative team is expected to move a motion on the communal violence and riot-like situation at Murshidabad district in April this year after protests against the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent there.

Political observers feel that other than Murshidabad violence, the other contentious issues on which the forthcoming Monsoon Session is expected to be stormy include the controversy over the newly inaugurated Lord Jagannath Temple at Digha in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal which has reportedly been modeled after the iconic Shree Jagannath Dham Temple at Puri in Odisha and recent brutal attack by police on “untainted” teachers protesting over loss of their jobs following a Supreme Court order in April.

