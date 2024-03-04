MoU signed for indigenous development of advanced fuelling & control system

New Delhi, March 4 The Ministry of Defence on Monday signed a tripartite MoU for an advanced fuelling and control system for engines for heavy-duty applications, an official statement said.

The MoU was signed with BEML Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), who will indigenously develop the system. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane was also present at the event.

The Ministry said this collaborative initiative will focus on leveraging indigenous capabilities to design, test, and manufacture an advanced fuelling and control system that offers enhanced efficiency, performance, and reliability.

The MoU corroborates the government's resolve to develop complex technologies within the country under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

