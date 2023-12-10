Mountain of notes come out from 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan', says Sushil Modi on I-T seizures from premises linked to Cong MP

Patna, Dec 10 After I-T raids at several locations linked to Congress' Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, led to the recovery of unaccounted cash to the tune of nearly Rs 300 crore, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, said on Saturday that a 'mountain of cash' has been seized from 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan', taking an indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi who coined the term.

The I-T department officials conducted raids at several locations of Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha for the last three days and recovered currency notes amounting to more than Rs 300 crore due to which BJP leaders have launched a fresh political attack on the opposition INDIA bloc.

Income Tax officials seized unaccounted cash to the tune of over Rs 300 crore during searches at multiple premises in Odisha and Jharkhand over the past three days, which are linked to Baldeo Sahu and Group of Companies Ltd, a country-liquor manufacturing and selling firm that operates in western Odisha.

According to I-T sources, the group is allegedly linked to Dhiraj Sahu, whose family members run the business. It’s a partnership firm of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and a leading country-liquor manufacturing firm, sources said.

"One one hand, Rs 300 crore or more money recovered from the houses of Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and on the other hand TMC MP Mahua Moitra involved in 'cash for query' indicates that opposition INDIA bloc offers a guarantee of corruption, commission, loot and tout politics, Narendra Modi gives a guarantee to eradicate corruption from its roots," Modi said.

"The counting of currency notes that came out from 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' is currently underway. Three hundred crore rupees came out from an opposition INDIA bloc leader, which is an ally of Congress' 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan'. It looks like the sales are very high in 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan'," he added.

"The law enforcement agencies have recovered Rs 50 crore from TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in jail for months in the liquor scam and dozens of leaders of opposition INDIA bloc are facing charges of corruption. Whenever ED, CBI and Income Tax take action against them, the Opposition blames us for vendetta politics," the BJP MP said.

"Nitish Kumar compromised with corruption to retain his post as the Chief Minister of Bihar and therefore he has announced his political successor to Tejashwi Yadav, who is involved in corruption and charge-sheeted in several such cases. After the seizure of Rs 300 crore from the leader of Congress party, Nitish Kumar should break his silence," he added.

