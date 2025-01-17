MoUs signing with Singapore will boost investment in Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday expressed confidence that the state will be benefited greatly by the signing of MoUs with Singapore in different sectors, including green energy, semiconductors, green hydrogen, etc.

Speaking to mediapersons after the exchange of MoUs in the presence of President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, here on Friday, CM Majhi said: "We have signed 8 MoUs today with Singapore government in different sectors including industrial park, green hydrogen corridor, PCPIR, new city plan, Green energy, Fin-tech, skilling for future and semiconductor. It will give a boost to bilateral trade, business, and commerce between Singapore and Odisha. Odisha will also be greatly benefited in skilling, the latest technology, semiconductors, etc."

CM Majhi also noted there is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha.

He said that the new state government after assuming power has been trying to attract investments in the industry, IT, Petro chemicals, Port-based industries, green energy, green ammonia, etc.

The Chief Minister further stated that various roadshows have been organised in India and abroad, inviting investors to the 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025', which is scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29.

"During our visit to Singapore to attract investors, we have held discussions with the Singapore government who showed great interest in making investment in Odisha. We had also invited the President of Singapore to visit Odisha," CM Majhi added.

He expressed confidence the state will attract more investment in the future after signing of the MoUs with the Singapore government.

The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore signed an MoU for development of the Industrial Park.

The IDCO also executed two more MoUs with Sembcorp and Surbana Jurong of Singapore for setting up of Green Hydrogen Corridor and Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR), respectively.

Another MoU was signed between Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Surbana Jurong, Singapore for the development of New City.

Similarly, Odisha government entity GRIDCO and IIT Bhubaneswar signed an MoU with Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) for collaboration with R&D on Green Energy.

This apart, MoUs have also been exchanged for strengthening FinTech Ecosystem, advanced skilling and development of skills in the semiconductor sector.

President Shanmugaratnam admired Odisha's efforts in advancing skill development and fostering innovation.

CM Majhi presented a memento and shawl to Shanmugaratnam as a symbol of the enduring partnership between Odisha and Singapore.

It is pertinent here to mention that Shanmugaratnam on Friday arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport on a two-day visit to Odisha. He is scheduled to visit the famous Konark Sun temple and other important places before leaving for Delhi on Saturday.

