MoUs worth Rs 1,249 cr for tourism promotion in UP's Bundelkhand

Lucknow, Feb 14 Tourism specific memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1,249 crore for the Bundelkhand region will be rolled out at the groundbreaking ceremony on February 19, officials have said.

Bundelkhand’s rich cultural heritage and glorious history have made the entire region a hotspot for tourists, according to a government spokesman.

All seven districts of the region -- Jhansi, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Lalitpur, and Mahoba -- boast their unique identity, culture, and history.

There are approximately 34 forts and historical buildings in Bundelkhand.

The tourism department has planned to renovate and beautify them on the lines of Rajasthan and operate them on a PPP mode.

Jhansi, considered the jewel of Bundelkhand and renowned for Rani Laxmi Bai’s fort, has secured more than half of the projects. MoUs worth Rs 837 crore will be signed exclusively for the city.

In Chitrakoot, the city where Lord Ram spent 11 years of his exile, MoUs worth Rs 118 crore will be implemented to develop tourist places.

Similarly, in Mahoba, Jalaun, and Banda, MoUs of Rs 89 crore, Rs 86.73 crore, and Rs 75 crore respectively will be initiated.

To popularise Bundelkhand among tourists, the Tourism department had organised a 16-day Bundelkhand Gaurav festival from January 23.

