Move to demolish historic Kannada school for multi-level car parking draws flak

Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 12 The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation to bring down a historic 156-year-old Kannada school to make way for a multi-level car parking in Hubballi city of Karnataka has stirred controversy.

Kannada activists and veterans of the school have opposed the plan.

The authorities are moving ahead with the plans despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's assurance to protect interest and heritage of Kannada language in the state.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready for the bringing down of the school built in 1868 for the car parking facility is planned at a cost of Rs 18 crore, sources said.

The project is expected to ease the burden of vehicles on Broadway and Durgadbail areas in Hubballi. The facility will also provide parking facilities for MG Market which will come up soon in the area.

Sources said that Congress MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad East Prasad Abbaiyya is pursuing the project and got the DPR done to build multi-level parking by demolishing the school.

Currently 58 students are studying in the school where three teachers are deputed. The students from the Jagadguru Gangadhar Kannada Govt Model School, Murusaviramath, are also attached to the school.

The authorities and MLA Abbaiyya are planning to shift the students to a nearby school and the Education Department has given consent for the plan, sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor