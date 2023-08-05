MP: 10 involved in 'illegal activities' at Kuno National Park arrested

Bhopal, Aug 5 At least 10 people, including some from Rajasthan, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in tree-cutting and hunting at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused were arrested in the Karahal forest range, around 40 km from the spot where Namibian and South African cheetahs were released.

"The accused were taken into custody in connection with tree-cutting, encroachment and hunting," a forest official said.

Karahal's Forest Range Officer Satyendra Singh Dhakad said that the accused have been booked under the Indian Forest Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act.

They were presented in court before being sent to jail, he said.

Notably, in 2021, a total of 136 cases under the Wildlife and Forest Protection Act, including a dozen regarding poaching, were registered at Kuno.

At least 10 cases were registered regarding illegal transportation, while four cases of trespassing in Kuno were registered.

The reports also suggested that a total of Rs 51,62,145 were spent on controlling fire incidents in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor