MP: 11 dead as van plunges into well; four, including two children, critical

Bhopal, April 27 In a harrowing accident in Mandsaur district, a van carrying thirteen devotees plunged into an open well on Sunday near Budha-Takarwat crossing by Kachariya Chowpati village under the jurisdiction of Narayangarh police station in Madhya Pradesh.

The tragic event has claimed the lives of 11 individuals, while four others, including two young children, sustained severe injuries.

Police said that the vehicle lost control after hitting a bike, ultimately tumbling into a 15-foot-deep well.

Manohar Singh, a local resident who attempted to rescue the occupants, tragically succumbed to toxic gas emissions from the LPG-powered van, said the police.

Anil Raghuvanshi, Narayangarh police station in-charge, told IANS, “So far, 11 persons have been confirmed dead in the accident, including the rescuer Manohar Singh and the biker Gobar Singh, who was struck by the moving van. Search is still going on.”

Manohar Singh was a resident of Sanjit village, while Gobar Singh was a resident of Sitamau, district of Mandsaur.

The police sources said, reliance on earthmoving machinery and cranes, following the rescuer’s death, left many passengers suffocated inside the van.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who arrived at the accident site, posted on his X account: “On receiving information about the heart-breaking incident of a four-wheeler falling into a well in village Kachariya Chowpati of Malhargarh assembly constituency of Mandsaur district, I immediately visited the spot and inspected it and directed the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to expedite the rescue operation.”

Speaking to the media later, he highlighted the gravity of the injuries sustained but assured that timely hospitalisation had been provided.

Devda extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and instructed the officers to provide all possible assistance to the family.

Among those rescued were Maya Keer (26) and two children aged three and twelve, who were admitted to Mandsaur District Hospital. Reports suggest that the van was en route from Unhel in Ujjain district to the Antri Mata Temple in Neemuch district when it plunged into the well, the police source said.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor