MP: 13 arrested in connection with Khandwa fire incident

Bhopal, Dec 7 As many as 13 people were arrested in connection with a fire incident, wherein more than 30 persons, including children and women, sustained burn injuries in Khandwa district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred during a 'mashaal' (flame torch) procession in the Malwa-Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on November 29. The fire turned into an inferno, triggering panic after which people started running to save themselves leading to a stampede-like situation.

Police registered a case and booked 18 persons for organising the event without mandatory approval from the district administration and police.

On Saturday, district police carried out a search and arrested eight accused persons from different locations in Khandwa. Later, five more accused surrendered themselves to the police. Whereas, five other accused persons were still absconding.

"A total of 13 persons, who are responsible for organising mashaal yatra, have been arrested during a day-long search operation," Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai said on Saturday.

Rai said the investigation revealed that five of them have been involved in criminal activities and they were out on bail. "Search for the remaining five accused is underway and they will be arrested soon," Rai added.

More than 250 people, including women and children, participated in the 'mashaal' procession. As soon as the procession concluded, the participants gathered at Ghantaghar Chowk.

Meanwhile, the fire broke out after some of the 'mashaals' fell on the ground where liquid material used for ignition was kept. Following this, a stamped-like situation emerged.

The police said that most of the people sustained injuries on their hands and face. However, no casualty was reported.

