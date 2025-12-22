MP: 6 injured in separate road accidents; police launch manhunt for dumper driver

Betul, Dec 22 Madhya Pradesh Police have intensified searches for a dumper truck driver whose vehicle – probably a dumper truck - allegedly scattered gravel across a 2-3 km stretch of the Betul-Nagpur four-lane highway (National Highway 46), leading to a series of accidents, injuring six people.

Those who received injuries were identified as Dilip Choube (44), Jugan Bai (85), Khamdev (32), Saraswati (55), Ram Nath (65), and one person whose identity is not known.

The mishaps occurred Sunday evening near Sapna Dam, involving four cars and two motorcycles in successive crashes over a few hours.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamla Joshi confirmed the gravel as the primary cause, noting that the hazardous debris forced vehicles to skid uncontrollably.

Eyewitness said that a car en route from Bengaluru to Vrindavan hit the gravel spread over about 20 meters, causing the driver to lose control instantly.

The vehicle veered off the road, overturned repeatedly, and crashed into a roadside ditch. Shortly afterwards, two more cars approaching the same spot skidded on the gravel and collided head-on in a severe impact that mangled both vehicles and trapped several occupants.

Additional crashes involving the motorcycles followed as riders encountered the untreated hazard. Emergency responders, alerted by passersby, arrived promptly to extricate the trapped victims, provide on-site medical aid, and rush the six injured - whose identities remain unknown - to hospitals in Betul.

Officials report all are stable and out of danger, though some suffered fractures and deep lacerations.

The gravel was cleared using manpower and machinery on Sunday evening, restoring normal traffic flow after hours of disruption.

No warnings or barricades were in place, prompting scrutiny of highway maintenance practices on this key interstate link between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Investigators suspect the gravel spilled from a construction dumper earlier that day. The driver remains at large, with police urging the public to provide leads for the missing driver. This incident adds to recent accidents on the corridor, often tied to debris, overloading, or poor conditions.

Authorities renewed their appeals for cautious driving, speed reduction in high-risk areas, and prompt reporting of hazards.

