MP Accident: Several Feared Dead As Van Falls Into Poisonous Well in Mandsaur

Several persons are feared dead after a van with carrying 13 passengers fell into a well in Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, April 27. The incident occurred at Kachariya village under Narayangarh police station limits and a rescue operation involving NDRF and other units is underway.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who rushed to the site, said the driver apparently lost control of the van, which then veered off the road and fell into a well. The number of fatalities due to the accident is still not clear. There were 13 people, including two children in the van.

NDRF Team at Spot

Madhya Pradesh: An accident took place in the Kachariya Chowpati area of Narayangarh police station, Mandsaur district, when a car with more than 7 passengers fell into a well. During the rescue efforts, a young man who attempted to save those trapped in the well tragically lost… pic.twitter.com/RGuseB0Cje — IANS (@ians_india) April 27, 2025

Four people have been rescued so far and shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. According to the police, there is a poisonous gas in the abandoned well which is hampering the rescue operation.