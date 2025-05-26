MP aims at transforming agriculture, global agri meet in October: CM Yadav

Narsinghpur, May 26 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that as India advances as the world's fourth-largest economy, the state is set to transform its agriculture sector by fostering closer collaboration between industry and agro-processors.

While addressing a mega agro-industry conclave in Narsinghpur, the Chief Minister announced that similar conclaves will continue until the objective is achieved and stated that a major agriculture summit will be organised in Sehore, 40 kilometres west of the state capital Bhopal, from 12 to 14 October this year.

Yadav highlighted various schemes introduced by his government to benefit farmers. The three-day Krishi Udyog Samagam (Agro-Industry Conclave) has been designed to strengthen the partnership between industry and agriculture.

The Chief Minister stated that the current per capita income is Rs 1.52 lakh, and further growth is expected with advancements in the agriculture sector. He noted that the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 30 lakh crore, expected to generate 22 lakh jobs, yet the agriculture sector requires additional investment.

Discussing schemes launched for farmers, Yadav announced that 32 lakh farmers will receive solar pumps of various categories to improve their quality of life. He emphasised that Madhya Pradesh is the only state government offering a permanent power connection for a 5 HP irrigation pump at just Rs 5 – a token amount.

Yadav also underscored initiatives such as providing electricity at Rs five per unit for farmers and a solar pump subsidy scheme, stressing the importance of collaboration between farmers and industry to boost the food processing sector.

A new agriculture-based park is set to be developed on 102 hectares of land in Narsinghpur, with another similar park planned in Maneri, Mandla, covering 52 hectares. The industrial hub in Narsinghpur is expected to attract Rs 1,300 crore in investment for food processing.

The government is working towards increasing milk production from 9 per cent to 20 per cent, which will contribute to further industrial development in the sector.

Another fair will be held in July in Satna, covering the Baghelkhand region, followed by a global agriculture summit from 12 to 14 October, aimed at attracting significant international investments in the sector.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the programme as the chief guest, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel.

During the event, the Vice President, Governor, and Chief Minister inaugurated and performed Bhoomi Pujan for 86 development projects worth over Rs 116 crore.

Krishi Udyog Samagam (Agro-industry conclave) 2025 is designed to stimulate investment, innovation, and employment by integrating the state's agriculture-based economy with processing and value addition.

The three-day summit is expected to attract 25,000 attendees and 100 exhibitors focused on agriculture. Farmers and agro-processors will also participate in discussions at the fair.

The Chief Minister engaged with agricultural investment groups, offering beneficiaries opportunities through various government schemes.

The initiative aims to foster coordination between agriculture and industry, empowering farmers through agriculture-based businesses and technological advancements. The fair seeks to connect investors and entrepreneurs with opportunities in the agricultural sector while also linking industries to local farmers and resources.

