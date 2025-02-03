MP: Anti-begging drive to be launched in Bhopal

Bhopal, Feb 3 After Indore, the Madhya Pradesh government will start the anti-begging drive in the state’s capital Bhopal.

Bhopal district administration issued a notification on Monday, stating that besides traffic signals, the crackdown against begging will also include religious sites and tourist places in the state capital.

"Beggars not only cause trouble for the commuters at traffic signals but lead to road accidents also. People involved in criminal activities also became beggars," a notification issued by the additional district magistrate of Bhopal reads.

It further added, "Therefore, under Article 163 of Indian Civil Defence Code - 2023, begging under the jurisdiction of Bhopal city will be banned. Citizens are advised neither to give money nor buy anything from people involved in begging."

The notification also made it clear that not complying with directions would be considered as a "violation of an order" and a legal action would also be initiated.

People involved in begging at traffic signals would be rescued and they will be shifted to a rehabilitation centre in Kolar.

Notably, a crackdown against beggars in the city was initiated by the Indore district administration nearly six months back and several people have been rescued.

From January 1, the Indore district administration has also announced that anyone caught giving alms will have an FIR filed against them. Crackdown against begging is part of the government’s SMILE project (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise).

Launched by the Union Ministry of Social Justice, the programme aims to make cities beggar-free by offering long-term solutions. The district administration has said that the campaign has been launched so that the children and women engaged in begging at crossroads could be rescued.

The administration has deployed a dedicated team that looks after the issue along with the other departments to introduce a grassroots campaign for this purpose.

